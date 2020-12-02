The Freedom of Feminism?

This is the cover of the recent edition of The New Yorker. The title of the article that goes with this picture is “Love Life” by Adrian Tomine. I can’t read the article because I am not a subscriber but I did read this: “Adrian…finds humor in our increasingly digital search for love.” Many women no longer are good housekeepers. Instead of nurturing babies, they are nurturing cats. They find their escape through alcohol. However, when it comes to searching for love, they can put on a beautiful face, a nice hairdo, pretty top, and a friendly smile.

They have been told their entire lives that their goals in life should be to search for all of the pleasure they can find while pursuing a college education and a career where they are taught Marxist feminism (which is complete rebellion against the Lord and His ways). In this way, they will find value, worth, and satisfaction. By the time they are hitting their late 30s, they aren’t so sure about the goals they were taught to seek. With a cluttered home, only cats to cuddle with, and a cold screen to stare at with a drink in their hand, they are finding that their lives are more empty and meaningless rather than fulfilling.

A woman who goes by the name of @SpiritedSparrow on Twitter wrote this about the picture: “Reminder that the same people who think keeping a tidy and cozy home, cooking, baking, raising their children, and loving their husband makes them a slave/doormat, but being alone, drinking, taking pills, eating takeout/Cheetos, and putting on a fake smile for social media is the good life.”

Almost every book in the New Testament warns us about false teachers/teachings. Feminism is false teachings. There is no such thing as Christian feminists but I can tell you that I get the most criticism from the so-called Christian feminists, since they don’t like the way I “interpret” the Bible. My teachings are “dangerous” they warn others. They think their way is the better way, only it’s the false way. There are no Christian feminists. They are simply unbelievers.

Biblical womanhood is unappealing to them. They don’t want to submit to their husbands. They want to be preachers in the churches. They’re “enlightened and educated.” They don’t want to be a slave to any man nor under the authority of any. This isn’t a new and improved way of womanhood. No, it’s the same deceptive tricks that Satan used on Eve. “Hath God said…?” And Christian feminists want to yell “NO” in unison. They need to repent and believe in Jesus Christ and what His Word commands of them. Twisting His Words by adding or subtracting from them is a dangerous place to be.

For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book: And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.

Revelation 22:18,19